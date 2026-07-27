Pierce's Big Hit Leads Otters to Fourth Straight Win

Published on July 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (39-25) came out on top in a back-and-forth bout to win the last game of the series against the Mississippi Mud Monsters (27-39) on Sunday night, 5-4.

In a rematch of Tuesday's game, it was Garret Simpson for Evansville against Brian Williams for Mississippi.

For the third straight game, the Otters scored in the first inning. After reaching on an error, a wild pitch scored Jon Ponder from third base to put Evansville on top early.

Mississippi tied the game in the bottom of the third inning, but the Otters took the lead back in the fourth inning, bringing in two runs on three hits to put them up 3-1.

The Monsters kept fighting, scoring one in the bottom of the fourth inning. Both teams traded runs in the fifth before Mississippi would tie the game up again in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk to Victor Diaz.

With the bases loaded and one out, Anthony Tomczak struck out Samil De La Rosa and Tevis Payne II looking to keep the game tied going into the eighth.

After a leadoff walk to Ponder in the ninth inning, Amani Jones would bunt him over to second. Dennis Pierce rocketed a double over the head of Brayland Skinner in center field to give the Otters the lead. Nate Wohlgemuth converted his third save and second in two days to clinch a series win.

Simpson went six innings for the second straight outing and Chase Kriebel picked up his first professional win for Evansville.

Evansville is now 39-25 after the victory, winning both the six-game series and the season-series against the Mud Monsters. They are a season-high 14 games over .500 and winners of four straight road games for the first time in 2026.

The Otters have an off-day tomorrow before another home series, facing off against the New York Boulders starting Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 26, 2026

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