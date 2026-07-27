Evansville Wins Back-And-Forth Finale, Takes Series over Mud Monsters

Published on July 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - In a series finale featuring the two teams tying on three separate occasions, the Mississippi Mud Monsters (27-39) were ultimately bested by the Evansville Otters (39-25), who scored a late-inning run to hand Mississippi a 5-4 loss.

Looking to at least guarantee a series split, the Mud Monsters sent Brian Williams to the hill for the second time in the six-game set.

In Tuesday's opener, the right-hander out of Texas turned in the deepest start by a Mud Monsters pitcher this season, tossing 7.2 innings while allowing two unearned runs on three hits, walking none and striking out six.

Sunday evening's finale started with Jon Ponder reaching on an error by third baseman Vantrel Reed.

Ponder then stole second base before Dennis Pierce grounded a ball into the hole that Joshua Shelly threw late on, and first baseman Karell Paz was unable to handle the throw.

The error by Paz pushed Ponder to third and put runners on the corners before Williams uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Evansville to take an early 1-0 lead.

Williams responded by striking out the next two Otters batters to end the inning and give Mississippi its first opportunity on offense.

Despite Kyle Booker picking up a one-out single and moving to second on a passed ball before advancing to third by tagging on a fly ball from AJ Fritz, the Mud Monsters were held scoreless in the bottom of the first by Evansville starter Garret Simpson.

Williams tossed his second consecutive scoreless inning in the top of the third with help from Tevis Payne II, who made a spectacular catch in foul territory down the right-field line. Payne II chased down Dennis Pierce's fly ball while slamming into the wall for the second out of the inning.

Mississippi answered in the bottom half after Shelly and Reed collected back-to-back singles before Brayland Skinner dropped down a bunt single to load the bases for Booker.

Booker grounded out to second, allowing Shelly to score the tying run and even the game at 1-1.

Evansville came right back in the top of the fourth, first taking the lead after LG Castillo led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch from Williams before Sam Linscott doubled to put runners in scoring position.

The next batter, Mark Black, grounded out to score Castillo and put the Otters back in front, 2-1.

Ponder followed with an RBI single to score Linscott and extend Evansville's advantage to 3-1.

The Mud Monsters answered with their second consecutive scoring inning in the bottom of the fourth when Payne II lined a leadoff double into left field before moving to third on a groundout.

With one out, Payne II scored on a wild pitch from Simpson to trim the deficit to 3-2.

Evansville once again responded after Mississippi scored, plating a two-out run in the top of the fifth. With one away, Marcos Gonzalez drew a walk and stole second to move into scoring position.

Castillo followed with an RBI single to give Evansville a 4-2 lead.

The Mud Monsters made it three consecutive scoring innings when Skinner crushed a leadoff triple before scoring on a one-out sacrifice fly by Fritz to make it a 4-3 game.

Connor Langrell entered from the bullpen to begin the seventh, ending the day for Williams.

The right-hander out of Bryan, Texas, tossed 6.0 innings, allowing four runs on six hits while walking two and striking out six.

Langrell retired the first two batters he faced and, despite allowing back-to-back singles, struck out Castillo looking to strand both runners and send the game to the seventh-inning stretch.

Southpaw David Eckaus entered for Evansville, and Reed began the bottom of the seventh by reaching on a hit-by-pitch.

Skinner followed with a single before Eckaus recorded the first out of the inning, prompting Otters manager Andy McCauley to turn to Anthony Tomczak in relief.

Facing Fritz, Tomczak's 2-1 offering was swung on, but catcher's interference was called on Evansville catcher Drey Dirksen to load the bases for Victor Diaz.

Diaz then drew a bases-loaded walk, allowing Reed to score the tying run and make it a 4-4 ballgame.

Chris Barraza entered from the bullpen in the top of the eighth to replace Langrell.

After recording the first out on a flyout, Linscott singled and attempted to steal second, but a laser throw from Diaz behind the plate caught him stealing for the second out.

Barraza then struck out Black to end the inning and send the game to the bottom of the eighth.

The Mud Monsters threatened with two outs after Reed reached on an error by shortstop Amani Jones before Skinner collected his fourth hit of the day to put runners on the corners.

Booker followed by grounding a ball to second that Gonzalez made a sliding grab on before completing the play to end the inning.

Barraza continued into the ninth and issued a leadoff walk to Ponder, who advanced all the way to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jones.

The bunt rolled down the third-base line, forcing Reed to charge the ball and make the play while leaving third base uncovered.

Pierce followed with a line-drive RBI double to straightaway center field, scoring Ponder with the go-ahead run to make it 5-4 Evansville.

Evansville closer Nate Wohlgemuth entered for the second straight game and retired the Mud Monsters in order to earn the save and hand Mississippi its first series loss at Trustmark Park this season.

Following an off day Monday, the Mud Monsters continue their two-week homestand with a six-game series against the Schaumburg Boomers.Tuesday's opener features another Taco Tuesday promotion with $2 pulled pork or chicken soft tacos topped with cheese, lettuce and queso. It is also Bingo Madness Night, giving fans the opportunity to play along throughout the game for prizes. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CT with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. At the time of writing, probable starting pitchers had not been announced.







Frontier League Stories from July 26, 2026

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