Mud Monsters Trade for Hometown Player Trey Bridges

Published on July 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the acquisition of outfielder Trey Bridges from the Evansville Otters for future considerations.

In a unique turn of events, after helping the Otters take four of six games from the Mud Monsters, Jackson, Mississippi, native Trey Bridges now gets to stay home, trading Evansville blue for Mississippi teal.

Bridges signed with the Otters prior to the series opener on Tuesday, July 21, and was immediately inserted into the lineup against Mississippi.

He picked up his first professional hit off 2026 Frontier League All-Star Chris Barraza in the ninth inning of Game 1.

Appearing in the first four games of the series as Evansville's left fielder, the newest Mud Monster recorded his first professional multi-hit game in Game 4, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and a walk to help lift the Otters over Mississippi.

Bridges attended Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood, Mississippi, where he starred in both baseball and football.

A two-year letterwinner and two-time state champion for the Patriots, the left-handed hitter batted .390 as a senior while earning First-Team All-Conference and First-Team All-State honors, helping Jackson Prep capture its second consecutive state championship.

Bridges signed to begin his collegiate career at the University of Louisiana Monroe for the 2023 season and made his collegiate debut against Mississippi State on Feb. 22, 2023.

After appearing in eight games with one start, Bridges transferred to East Central Community College in Decatur, Mississippi, for the 2024 season.

Breaking out in 56 games for the Warriors, Bridges batted .291 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 61 RBIs.

Bridges spent his final two collegiate seasons at Grambling State University during the 2025 and 2026 campaigns.

In 52 games during his first season with the Tigers, Bridges batted .350 while collecting 14 doubles, nine home runs and driving in 77 RBIs.

During his senior campaign this past season, Bridges hit .324 while walking more times than he struck out, compiling 10 doubles, three home runs and 25 RBIs in 52 games.

After making his professional debut at Trustmark Park from the visitors' dugout, Bridges now crosses the diamond to the third-base side, joining his hometown team as the Mud Monsters continue their 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Schaumburg Boomers.

Tuesday's opener is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. CT. Left-hander Art Joven (5-3, 5.43) gets the start for the Mud Monsters, while the Boomers counter with fellow southpaw Cole Cook (5-6, 4.82).







Frontier League Stories from July 28, 2026

Mud Monsters Trade for Hometown Player Trey Bridges - Mississippi Mud Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.