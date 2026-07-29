Wednesday Walk-Off: Mud Monsters Rally Past Boomers, 8-7

Published on July 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters exchange congratulations in the dugout

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters exchange congratulations in the dugout(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

PEARL, Miss. - Down to their final out in regulation, the Mississippi Mud Monsters (28-40) completed an 8-7 walk-off comeback over the Schaumburg Boomers (36-32) as Kyle Booker drove home Brayland Skinner with the winning run Wednesday afternoon.

Making his ninth start of the season, Tyler Campbell took the mound looking to help the Mud Monsters return to the win column after dropping five straight.

After recording the first out, the second batter, Cole Smith, reached on a dropped third strike after Campbell got him swinging.

Anthony Calarco followed with a single to put two runners aboard before Banks Tolley doubled home Smith to give Schaumburg a 1-0 lead.

The next batter, Kellum Clark, grounded out to second, allowing Calarco to score and extend the Boomers' advantage to 2-0 before Campbell picked up his second strikeout of the inning to end the frame.

Brayland Skinner opened Mississippi's day on offense with a leadoff single for the second consecutive game before moving to second on a groundout, but the Mud Monsters were held scoreless in their first trip to the plate.

Campbell tossed a 1-2-3 second inning before Schaumburg added another run with two outs in the third.

After Campbell retired the first two batters, Calarco launched a solo home run to right field to extend the Boomers' lead to 3-0.

With one out in the bottom of the inning, Slater Schield singled and stole second base. Schaumburg catcher Jeff Nicol's throw sailed into center field on the stolen-base attempt, allowing Schield to advance to third.

Skinner followed with a groundout to first, scoring Schield to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Schaumburg answered Mississippi's run in the top of the fourth after Clark drew a leadoff walk.

With two outs, Will Prater hit a high chopper that resulted in an off-balance throwing error by Campbell, putting two runners aboard.

Nicol then took the first pitch from the southpaw and drove it over the wall in left field for a three-run home run, extending the Boomers' lead to 6-1.

Mississippi was retired in order in the bottom of the fourth by Schaumburg starter Cole Zaffiro.

Campbell began the fifth by allowing the first two batters to reach via a walk and a fielder's choice.

A flyout recorded the first out before another fielder's choice produced the second out while leaving runners on the corners.

Campbell escaped the inning with a flyout to center, keeping Schaumburg off the board.

After the Mud Monsters were set down in order for the second straight inning, Campbell struck out the side in the top of the sixth for his third, fourth and fifth strikeouts of the afternoon.

Schield led off the bottom of the sixth with a double for his second hit of the day before Kyle Booker drew a one-out walk to put runners at first and second.

Payne II followed with a walk to load the bases before AJ Fritz singled home Schield to make it 6-2.

With the bases still loaded, Travis Holt followed with an RBI single to trim the deficit to 6-3.

Samil De La Rosa grounded into a fielder's choice at second. De La Rosa reached safely while Payne II scored to make it 6-4.

Schaumburg manager Jamie Bennett then turned to left-hander Tom Vincent out of the bullpen to replace Zaffiro.

The first batter Vincent faced, Karell Paz, lined an RBI single to score Fritz and cut the deficit to one at 6-5 before the inning came to an end.

Dallas Woolfolk entered from the bullpen in the top of the seventh to face his former team for the first time since being traded to Mississippi.

Campbell finished after six innings, allowing six runs on five hits while walking two and striking out five.

Woolfolk's outing began with Alec Craig reaching on a ground ball after a throwing error by Schield.

One batter later, with one out, Calarco doubled home Craig to put Schaumburg back in front by two runs at 7-5.

In the bottom of the seventh, Schield reached on an infield single after a ground ball ricocheted off Vincent's glove. Craig attempted the play but threw high to first, allowing Schield to reach safely for his third hit of the day.

Skinner followed with a full-count walk to put two runners aboard with nobody out.

After Vincent recorded the first out, the Boomers turned to Ridgeland, Mississippi, native Holland Townes.

Schield broke for third, and Nicol's throw skipped into left field.

Crossed up by Prater at third, Schield recovered and hustled home, sliding headfirst underneath Nicol's tag after the relay throw arrived from left field.

Skinner advanced to second on the play before moving to third on a groundout by Payne II.

Townes then uncorked a wild pitch to the backstop, allowing Skinner to score the tying run and knot the game at 7-7.

Connor Langrell took over in the eighth and, after allowing a leadoff single, retired the side with help from Payne II behind the plate.

The Mud Monsters catcher threw out the leadoff runner attempting to steal second for the first out before fielding a bunt barehanded and making the throw to first to end the inning.

Mississippi was retired in order in the bottom of the eighth before Chris Barraza took over on the mound in the ninth.

The 2026 Frontier League All-Star worked through traffic after issuing a leadoff walk to Nicol.

Craig followed with a walk to put two aboard before Smith dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position.

With the infield playing in, Calarco grounded a ball to Joshua Shelly, who had entered earlier at shortstop in place of Schield.

Shelly fired home to cut down Nicol at the plate, preventing the go-ahead run from scoring and keeping the game tied.

Barraza then struck out Tolley swinging for the final out of the inning.

Left-hander Caleb Reidel entered looking to send the game to extra innings and retired the first two Mud Monsters batters on a strikeout and a flyout.

Skinner then hit a comebacker to Reidel, who threw low to first, allowing the potential winning run to reach second base.

Booker followed by driving a double the other way into left field, scoring Skinner to complete the comeback and send the Mud Monsters to an 8-7 walk-off victory.

The win marked Mississippi's first over Schaumburg this season and the Mud Monsters' first walk-off victory of the year.

The Mud Monsters continue their six-game series against the Schaumburg Boomers on Thursday evening. It is Emo Night at Trustmark Park as well as Thirsty Thursday, featuring $2 16-ounce domestic drafts, a beer batter and Adults Run the Bases presented by Elite PT following the game.Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CT, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Right-hander Sergio Sanchez (1-2, 4.37) gets the start for Mississippi, while Schaumburg counters with fellow right-hander Buddie Pindel (7-2, 3.07).

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Frontier League Stories from July 29, 2026

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