Otters Can't Hold Lead in Matinee Middle Game

Published on July 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (39-27) saw another lead slip late as they dropped game two and the series against New York Boulders (39-30) on Wednesday afternoon, 6-5.

Ben Petschke got his first start since coming off the injured list, facing off against Emmett Bice for New York.

Just like yesterday, there was more first-inning scoring for both sides. New York grabbed one on a bases-loaded walk and Evansville responded with an LG Castillo RBI single.

Both teams would trade runs again in the third inning before the Otters pulled ahead slightly. Castillo hit another RBI single in the fifth inning to give the Otters their first lead. They then scored again in the sixth to make it 4-2.

The teams would trade runs again in the seventh inning as the Otters were nearing a win yet again.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning, back-to-back RBI hits gave New York a 6-5 lead.

Scott Harper came in for the Boulders in the bottom of the ninth and secured his first save of the season to give New York the series win.

Marcos Gonzalez went 4-for-5 on the day, accounting for the team's only RBI outside of Castillo's four. Castillo finished the day with three hits and four RBI, including a solo home run in the seventh.

The Otters look to flip the script tomorrow against the Boulders at 6:35 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 29, 2026

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