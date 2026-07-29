Crushers Bats Come Alive, Bullpen Holds the Line in 7-5 Win

Published on July 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Paterson, NJ - The Lake Erie Crushers (29-39) got on the board early, then rode their bullpen to a 7-5 win against the New Jersey Jackals (37-29) on Wednesday morning.

Despite the recent slump, the Crushers were very patient against RHP Sean Hard to start the game, they walked three times in the 1st inning, but Hard had two outs and two men on with RF James Jett at the plate. Jett popped a three-run homer to break the Crushers' scoreless inning streak and make it a 3-0 Lake Erie lead right off the jump.

RHP Fraynel Nova got a double play to end a scoreless 1st inning, but he ran into some trouble in the 2nd with two outs. He walked 3B Martin Figueroa with the bases loaded to force in a run, then Felix Stevens came in to pinch hit fresh off the inactive list and lined a two-run single to knot the game 3-3.

Jared Lemieux went to his bullpen early in the game, putting the responsibility on RHP Jagger Duquette to get outs in bulk in relief. Duquette walked three batters in the 3rd, but he wiggled out of a bases loaded jam with a clutch strikeout of SS Cesar Morillo to end the inning with no runs against.

In the 4th, Hard got two quick outs, but then the Crushers struck for back-to-back doubles from DH Samuel Benjamin and C Derek Vegas. They put the Crushers back on top 4-3.

RHP Dawson Hargrove relieved Duquette after his 2 Ã¢..." scoreless innings, and he pitched a scoreless 5th to keep the Crushers in the lead by a run. RHP Christian Scafidi, right at home in his home state of New Jersey, also pitched a scoreless 6th.

In the 7th, Lake Erie got the line moving against the Jackals bullpen. CF Sebastian Alexander cashed in a sacrifice fly to extend the lead, then 1B Jacob Tobias and 3B Pavin Parks combined for back-to-back doubles to add on two more and make Lake Erie's lead 7-3.

Adam Brouwer was tasked with throwing a pair of innings in the 7th and 8th, and while he surrendered a two-run homer to DH Issac Bellony, he kept the Crushers ahead 7-5 into the 9th. The two-run cushion was plenty enough for RHP Brandyn Sittinger, who struck out two on his way to the save in a perfect inning. Lake Erie snapped the Jackals' five-game winning streak and set up the rubbermatch with a 7-5 on Wednesday morning.

Jagger Duquette was awarded the win. Sean Hard was issued the loss. Brandyn Sittinger nailed down his 11th save of the season for the Crushers.

The Crushers finish up their series with the Jackals tomorrow at 6:35pm ET. Catch every game of the road trip live on HomeTeam Network. Fun promotional nights are on tap when the Crushers come home, like Copa De La Diversion on August 7th, Star Wars Night on August 8th, and so many more! Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from July 29, 2026

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