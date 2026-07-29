Bird Dawgs Drop Seventh Straight Despite Five-Run Second

Published on July 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs with a big chop

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs with a big chop(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs jumped out to a 5-2 lead after two innings but could not hold on as the Tri-City ValleyCats answered with five unanswered runs to take a 7-5 victory at Historic Grainger Stadium Wednesday morning, extending Down East's losing streak to a season-high seven games and dropping the Bird Dawgs to 28-40.

Tri-City wasted no time, as RJ Stinson and Dylan Broderick hit back-to-back leadoff home runs to take a 2-0 lead before the Bird Dawgs responded with five runs in the second.

Kenny Levari drew a bases-loaded walk, Stephen DiTomaso followed with a two-run single, and back-to-back RBI singles from Trey Law and Kalae Harrison pushed the lead to 5-2.

The ValleyCats tied it in the third on a Brayden Jobert two-run homer before taking the lead for good in the fourth when Josh Leslie stole home and JanCarlos Colon singled in a run to go up 6-5. Colon added an RBI groundout in the sixth to close out the 7-5 final.

Drew Henderson (3-7) took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits over five innings with three strikeouts and four walks.

Noah Estrella (4-1) earned the win, allowing five runs on nine hits over five innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Wyatt Cameron collected the save, leaving the game-tying run on base while picking up two strikeouts.

The Bird Dawgs (28-40) look to snap the seven-game skid Thursday at Historic Grainger Stadium on Throwback Thursday, where the Bird Dawgs will wear Kinston Indians throwback jerseys to be auctioned off during the game. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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Frontier League Stories from July 29, 2026

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