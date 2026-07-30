Six-Run Seventh Sparks Series Win

Published on July 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (37-30) took home the series against Joliet with a 7-4 win on Wednesday night.

Jonaiker Villalobos grabbed the ball for Florence and was hurt by the long ball early. After allowing only three homers this season entering today, the southpaw was tagged for solo shots in the second and third innings to give Joliet the 2-0 advantage. Villalobos settled in with a season-high 6.2 innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits with five punchouts.

The Y'alls waited until the fourth inning to receive their first hit of the night, a two-out triple from Zade Richardson. Brendan Bobo connected with an RBI double to left field to easily bring home Richardson and make it 2-1.

Down 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Richardson once again sparked the offense with a leadoff single and was followed by another Bobo double. With runners second and third, Milo Rushford delivered a huge pinch-hit two-run single to bring the deficit to one. Two walks loaded the bases for Brett Blomquist, who tied the game with an RBI single. Hank Zeisler drew a bases-loaded walk to take the lead, and Richardson knocked home two more with a two-run single to make it 7-4 Florence.

Danny Heintz came on in the eighth and worked a two-inning save to close down the Slammers and secure the 7-4 win. Jett Lodes finished the seventh for Villalobos and earned his first win of the season.

Florence and Joliet finish off their season series tomorrow night on Thirsty Thursday. LHP Evan Webster takes the hill for the Y'alls and opposes Joliet's RHP Eric Turner. First pitch is set for 6:54 PM.







Frontier League Stories from July 29, 2026

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