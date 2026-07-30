Grizzlies Out-Slug ThunderBolts to Even Series

Published on July 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies won a slugfest against the Windy City ThunderBolts on Wednesday night at Arsenal BG Ballpark, with Darryl Lee, Jose Alvarez, and Sawyer Smith all enjoying career days at the plate in a 16-7 victory to knot up the midweek series.

After the Thunderbolts were able to strike first with a first-inning run against Gateway starter Blake Peyton, the Grizzlies immediately responded with a crooked number in the bottom of the first. Lee got his monster night at the plate started quickly, blasting a solo home run to right field to lead off the inning and tie the game at 1-1 against Windy City's Connor Blence (0-3). A few batters later, José Alvarez followed suit, crushing his first home run of the year over the left field wall, a two-run shot for a 3-1 lead.

The Thunderbolts kept the pressure on in the top of the second, scoring three runs of their own on a wild pitch and two-run double by Victor Cerny to re-take the lead 4-3. But that advantage wouldn't hold, either. With one out in the bottom of the second, Cole Brannen hit a triple, and Lee singled him home to tie the score at 4-4.

Later, with the bases loaded, Alvarez dropped a single into center field with two outs, giving him four RBIs to tie his career-high on two swings and making it 6-4 Gateway. That's when Smith joined the party, drilling a three-run home run to right-center field to finish off a six-run second inning and put the Grizzlies up 9-4.

Windy City drew closer in the top of the fifth, cutting the deficit to 9-6 on a two-run single by Jared Beebe, but sure enough, Gateway had another response. Three straight singles by Alvarez, Smith and Victor Castillo led off the bottom of the sixth, leading to an RBI hit-by-pitch drawn by Derek Williams off Matt Bohnert. Two batters later, Lee did it yet again, scoring driving in two more runs on a double to increase the Grizzlies lead to 12-6.

The night did not end there- Smith would get his fourth hit of the night, an RBI single, in the seventh inning to make it 13-6, and the Grizzlies would load the bases again for Lee, who cleared the sacks with a line drive single into center field, with his fourth hit of the game and a subsequent error by Windy City center fielder Michael Sandle making it 16-6. The ThunderBolts got a run in the ninth inning, but it was too little, too late.

Overall, the trio of Lee, Alvarez, and Smith combined for 13 of the Grizzlies' 16 hits, nine of their 16 runs scored, and 14 of their 15 team RBIs. Lee led the charge by finishing a triple away from the cycle, going 4-for-4 with six RBIs, both of which were career-highs for the rookie. Alvarez tied his career-bests with four hits and four RBIs also, with Smith setting a new career benchmark with his five hits, going 5-for-5 with four RBIs. All three men reached base safely in all six of their times at-bat in the game.

The Grizzlies will look to keep their newfound momentum going in the rubber game of the series on Thursday, July 29. Ben Harris will pitch for the Grizzlies in the finale of the home stand against Windy City's Dante Maietta, with first pitch at Arsenal BG Ballpark scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from July 29, 2026

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