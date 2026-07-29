Wild Things and Rox Postponed Wednesday

Published on July 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







BROCKTON, Ma. - Due to rain in the Brockton area and the coming forecasted weather, the middle game against the Rox scheduled for Wednesday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m. has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, July 30 with game one starting at 4:00 p.m.

The Wild Things took Tuesday morning's opener, 9-2 and will be looking for their 11th -straight road win when the series resumes tomorrow. Washington gained a game in the Central last night following the win and a loss for Evansville in sudden death to the New York Boulders and now lead the division by six games.

Tomorrow's doubleheader and all games are broadcast live on MixLR and the Frontier League Network, powered by HTN.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 29, 2026

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