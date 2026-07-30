Titans Blanked by Miners in Rain-Shortened Game

Published on July 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Dominic Puccetti

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Dominic Puccetti(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The weather once again wasn't friendly, as the Ottawa Titans (37-30) were held off the board in a five-and-a-half-inning game shortened by rain against the Sussex County Miners (32-35) by a final score of 4-0.

Dominic Puccetti (loss, 4-3) made his return to Ottawa and looked solid through three innings of work, allowing just one base runner each inning.

A one-out double off the bat of Gabriel Maciel and a passed ball put the Miners in position to strike first. With two gone in the fourth, Mahki Backstrom drove in the run on an infield single to make it 1-0.

Rain began to come down in the fifth, and Puccetti started to struggle. A double and a walk put runners on, and a sacrifice bunt advanced both into scoring position.

Another ball got past catcher Michael Fuhrman to make it 2-0, and Evan Berkey singled to right field, driving in another and ending Puccetti's day.

One more run came in to extend the Miners' lead to 4-0.

Puccetti ended the day going four and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five.

Tristan Harley (win, 2-1) got the ball for the Miners and looked dominant. He tossed five and one-third innings, allowing just three hits, walking one, while striking out six.

AJ Wright picked up a single, and Myles Smith went 2-for-2 in the rain-shortened match.

The Ottawa Titans continue a seven-game homestand with the finale of a four-game series against the Sussex County Miners on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. After four games to end the season series with Sussex County, the Brockton Rox are in town over the weekend. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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