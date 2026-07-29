Otters Drop Series Opener in Sudden Death

Published on July 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (39-26) fell in a close opening game of the series against the New York Boulders (38-30), losing 6-6 in sudden death.

It was Isaac Rohde starting for New York against Landon Willeman for Evansville.

New York scored in the top of the first, but the Otters responded with three in the bottom half to take a 3-1 lead after the opening frame.

New York slowly garnered runs in the next four innings, bringing home one run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Evansville went back on top in the bottom of the sixth, as RBI singles from Sam Linscott and T.J. Salvaggio made it 5-4.

That was the score until the top of the ninth. With the Otters two outs away from a win, John Schroeder hit a solo home run to tie the game at five. Evansville went scoreless in the bottom half and the game needed extra innings.

Santino Rosso would double in the commissioner's runner to give New York the lead, but Evansville would tie the game back up on another Linscott RBI single.

The Otters chose to hit in sudden death. After a sacrifice bunt advanced Drey Dirksen to second base, Jalon Long would strike out back-to-back hitters to give New York the win.

Evansville is now 39-26 after the loss, ending their four-game winning streak.

The Otters will try to even the series in a weekday afternoon game tomorrow against the New York Boulders at 12:05 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 29, 2026

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