Miners Wash out Titans for Game Two Win

Published on July 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Sussex County Miners took the plate in Ontario once again to face off against the Ottawa Titans. This game was a battle between pitchers, with the Miners' Tristan Harley and the Titan's Dominic Puccetti going head to head.

The Miners' offense turned the dial up at the top of the fourth inning. Designated hitter Mahki Backstrom's RBI single brought home left fielder Gabriel Maciel. This brought the score 1-0 with the Miners' leveling the field in their favor.

The Titans opted to switch their pitcher at the top of the fifth bringing in Jack Kalisky. However, this switch didn't favor the Titans as catcher Michael Fuhrman was charged with a passed ball. This brought home Miners' first baseman Kiko Romero to give the Miners' another point..

Romero's run was only the powder keg of what was to come for the Miners. An RBI single from Miners' shortstop Evan Berkey turned the heat up at the stadium. This single brought home Miners' catcher Keenan O' Brien. However, Berkey's time at first base didn't last long. Another RBI single from Gabriel Maciel flew straight through the center field. This gave Berkey time to run from first base all the way towards home plate. This performance in the fifth inning gave the team the upper hand with a 4-0 score.

Before the game could continue further, the sky opened up at the bottom of the sixth inning. The game was called with the Miners' securing the 4-0 victory. The Miners pitcher, Tristan Harley earned the win today on the mound, and held the line for the team in the early innings.

The Miners' victory against the Titans puts the Miners ahead 2-1 in the away series. They will play their final game against the Ottawa Titans tomorrow at 6:30 PM EST. Be sure to tune in on the Frontier League Network, Powered By HTN

Written By Paul Brignola







Frontier League Stories from July 29, 2026

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