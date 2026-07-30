ThunderBolts Fall in Early Hole, Take Loss

Published on July 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies scored nine runs in the first two innings to deal the ThunderBolts a 16-7 loss in the middle game of their series at Arsenal BG Ballpark Wednesday evening.

The Bolts (33-34) took an early lead, drawing three walks in the first inning. Michael Sandle took one with the bases loaded to force in the first run.

Gateway answered with a big bottom of the first. Daryl Lee hit a leadoff home run and Jose Alvarez hit a two-run homer, taking a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the second, the Bolts swung the game back the other way. James Dunlap singled and scored on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Victor Cerny hit a two-run double, putting the Bolts back on top at 4-3.

The Grizzlies scored six runs in the bottom of the inning, ending the seesaw battle as they led the rest of the way. Alvarez put them ahead with a two-run single and Sawyer Smith made it a five-run lead with a three-run homer.

The ThunderBolts tried to force their way back into the game when Jared Beebe hit a two-run single in the top of the fifth. They loaded the bases, putting the go-ahead run in the batter's box but a flyout ended the threat with the Bolts down 9-6.

Seven runs across the sixth and seventh innings put the Grizzlies out of reach as Lee drove in four more runs on a pair of hits. He finished with six RBIs.

Windy City posted one more run on a Justin Fogel RBI walk in the ninth to make the final score 16-7.

Andrew Ronne (2-2) pitched two shutout innings for the win and Connor Blence (0-3) allowed nine runs in 4.2 innings for the loss.

Dante Maietta (1-2, 4.47) will be on the mound Thursday night as the series concludes with game three. Gateway counters with Ben Harris (6-5, 4.34). First pitch from Arsenal BG Ballpark is set for 6:30 and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.