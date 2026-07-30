ThunderBolts Fall in Early Hole, Take Loss
Published on July 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies scored nine runs in the first two innings to deal the ThunderBolts a 16-7 loss in the middle game of their series at Arsenal BG Ballpark Wednesday evening.
The Bolts (33-34) took an early lead, drawing three walks in the first inning. Michael Sandle took one with the bases loaded to force in the first run.
Gateway answered with a big bottom of the first. Daryl Lee hit a leadoff home run and Jose Alvarez hit a two-run homer, taking a 3-1 lead.
In the top of the second, the Bolts swung the game back the other way. James Dunlap singled and scored on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Victor Cerny hit a two-run double, putting the Bolts back on top at 4-3.
The Grizzlies scored six runs in the bottom of the inning, ending the seesaw battle as they led the rest of the way. Alvarez put them ahead with a two-run single and Sawyer Smith made it a five-run lead with a three-run homer.
The ThunderBolts tried to force their way back into the game when Jared Beebe hit a two-run single in the top of the fifth. They loaded the bases, putting the go-ahead run in the batter's box but a flyout ended the threat with the Bolts down 9-6.
Seven runs across the sixth and seventh innings put the Grizzlies out of reach as Lee drove in four more runs on a pair of hits. He finished with six RBIs.
Windy City posted one more run on a Justin Fogel RBI walk in the ninth to make the final score 16-7.
Andrew Ronne (2-2) pitched two shutout innings for the win and Connor Blence (0-3) allowed nine runs in 4.2 innings for the loss.
Dante Maietta (1-2, 4.47) will be on the mound Thursday night as the series concludes with game three. Gateway counters with Ben Harris (6-5, 4.34). First pitch from Arsenal BG Ballpark is set for 6:30 and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
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