Boomers Suffer Morning Walk off Defeat

Published on July 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Schaumburg Boomers were unable to hold an early five-run lead, suffering an 8-7 walk off loss to the Mississippi Mud Monsters on Wednesday.

The Boomers struck for a pair of runs in the first inning. Banks Tolley logged an RBI double while Kellum Clark drove home a run with a groundout. The advantage reached 3-0 in the third when Anthony Calarco blasted a solo homer. The homer was the 13th of the season for Calarco and the 44th of his Schaumburg career to pass Steve McQuail for the all-time franchise lead. Mississippi tallied a single run in the bottom of the inning before a three-run homer from Jeff Nicol in the fourth extended the lead to 6-1. The Mud Monsters drew within a run by scoring four times in the sixth. Calarco gave the Boomers an insurance run with an RBI double in the seventh but Mississippi tied the game in the bottom of the inning and won it with an unearned run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

Calarco was the lone member of the team to accumulate multiple hits, notching three in the contest. Six individuals collected hits. Cole Zaffiro started and worked into the sixth, allowing three earned runs. Holland Townes, a Mississippi native, logged 1.2 scoreless innings. Caleb Riedel suffered the loss. The loss ended a streak of five consecutive road victories.

The Boomers (36-32) will continue the six-game series on Thursday night at 6:30pm. RHP Buddie Pindel (7-2, 3.07) is scheduled to make the start. The team will return home from the roadtrip on August 7. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 29, 2026

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