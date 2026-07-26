Crushers Blanked in Middle Game by Grizzlies

Published on July 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Sauget, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (28-37) were stymied in a 7-0 shutout loss to the Gateway Grizzlies (30-34) on Saturday night in Sauget. They managed just one hit in the loss, setting up the rubber match tomorrow.

For the second time this series, the Grizzlies started the contest with a bang. Gateway 3B Bryson Horne tapped a patented Grizz Bomb over the right field short porch to make it 1-0.. The Grizzlies started the 2nd with four straight hits, as a double by 1B Derek Williams tacked on two more runs. Lake Erie starter Gauge Lockhart left the game due to injury without recording an out in the inning.

The four runs in the 2nd were enough for Grizzlies' RHP Ty Good to work with on the mound. He went six innings surrendering just one hit on his way to a quality start.

Gateway scored three more in the 4th, but those runs were moot with the Crushers bats staying silent at the plate. They dropped the contest 7-0.

The Crushers conclude the series with the Grizzlies tomorrow, July 26th at 2:00pm ET. Catch every game of the road trip live on HomeTeam Network. Fun promotional nights are on tap when the Crushers come home, like Copa De La Diversion on August 7th, Star Wars Night on August 8th, and so many more! Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2026

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