Crushers Blanked by Jackals on Tuesday Morning

Published on July 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Paterson, NJ - The Lake Erie Crushers (28-39) succumbed to a 3-0 shutout loss on Tuesday morning at the hands of Sonny Fauci and the New Jersey Jackals (37-28) at Hinchliffe Stadium.

The Jackals plated a run in the home half of the 1st on an RBI single by DH Issac Bellony, but RHP Justin Mays did a nice job limiting the damage to just the single run in the opening inning.

Mays was making his second professional start, and he really settled down in the following innings, facing just one over the minimum through the next three innings.

In the 5th, though, the Jackals hit back-to-back doubles off Mays to take a 2-0 lead. Mays' solid final line on Tuesday morning: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K on 76 pitches.

Meanwhile, New Jersey's starter, RHP Sonny Fauci, was slicing and dicing his way through the Lake Erie lineup. He breezed through seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts and faced just one over the minimum, parlaying his second brilliant start in a row.

In the 7th, new Lake Erie acquisition LHP Coby Reeves fell victim to another run plated by the Jackals, but he battled to an inning and two-thirds in his Crushers debut. RHP Christian Scafidi struck out the only man he faced in relief of Reeves.

LHP Kenny Pierson pitched a scoreless 8th inning, but the Crushers bats couldn't break through against Jackals reliever RHP Chase Hungate, who finished a two-inning save and a 3-0 win in the series opener.

Sonny Fauci (6-2) was a winner thanks to his seven scoreless frames. Justin Mays (0-2) pitched well, but his offense let him down in a losing effort. Chase Hungate (2) finished off the save.

The Crushers will look to even the series with the Jackals on Wednesday, July 29th in another morning affair at 10:35pm ET. Catch every game of the road trip live on HomeTeam Network. Fun promotional nights are on tap when the Crushers come home, like Copa De La Diversion on August 7th, Star Wars Night on August 8th, and so many more! Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from July 28, 2026

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