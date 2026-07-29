Grizzlies Cannot Hold Windy City Down

Published on July 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies gave up 17 hits on Tuesday night to the Windy City ThunderBolts, tying a season-high for a single game, and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position themselves in a lopsided 8-1 loss at Arsenal BG Ballpark on Tuesday night.

For the ninth straight game, it was the Grizzlies scoring first, this time on a leadoff solo home run by Dale Thomas in the second inning for a 1-0 advantage in the infielder's return from the injured list.

That was the lone bright spot in the game for the home team, however, as after dancing around early baserunners, Albert Rivas (0-1) surrendered a three-run, short-porch home run to Michael Sandle in the top of the third inning to put Windy City ahead 3-1, followed by Carlos Pena's solo shot which put Gateway behind 4-1.

The Grizzlies had nine hits themselves in the contest, and got three singles to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning against Tyler Wehrle (3-2), loading the bases with no outs. But they squandered the golden chance to score and get back in the game, and Windy City would plate two runs in the top of the very next inning to pull away, followed by single runs in the seventh and ninth for the final margin.

The loss dropped the Grizzlies back into a tie with Windy City in the standings, and they will look to go back ahead by one game in the middle contest on Wednesday, July 29, sending Blake Peyton to the mound to battle with the ThunderBolts' Connor Blence. First pitch at Arsenal BG Ballpark is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from July 28, 2026

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