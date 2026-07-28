Anthony Brocato's Second Three HR Game of 2026 Paces Washington in 10th Straight Road Win

Published on July 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







BROCKTON, Ma. - On a day where Kelvin Perez made the longest start for the Wild Things since June 20 going 7.2 innings of two-run ball, it was Anthony Brocato who snatched the biggest highlight of the day, homering three times in a game for the second time this season (and second time for the franchise in team history), and driving in seven to match a franchise record for a single-game. Brocato's big day and Perez's great start paced Washington in a 9-2 victory to open the series in Brockton. It's Washington's 10th -straight road victory.

Brocato's first homer, a solo shot, got the scoring going in the first for the visitors. He homered in the ninth Sunday to tie the game before Washington won the game in sudden death. This homer, his 21st, started the big day at the plate and served as his 109th homer in the Frontier League. Washington added a run on a Connor Peek sac fly in the second to make it 2-0 before Brocato belted his second of the day and first three-run shot of the game in the third, extending Washington's lead to 5-0.

Brockton got on the board in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Evan Giordano. Two of the five hits Perez scattered over 7.2 frames came in that inning. Perez was tagged for a run in the eighth as well. He struck out one and walked four on 100 pitches in his fourth win and second quality start. Michael Foltz Jr. got the final out of the eighth after allowing an inherited runner to score on a single. Mack Anglin finished the game for Washington in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts getting around two hits.

The sixth Wild Things run came in duriung the eighth as Brocato, who had walked, came in to score on a groundout by Jeff Liquori. Then Brocato mashed his third of the day, a three-run shot, in the ninth. All three homers had an exit velocity of 100 or better. In his third trip, he belted a foul home run 416 feet, furthering his day being locked in.

The Wild Things are now a season-best 25 games over .500 and will look to keep their road roll going tomorrow morning in the second game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Campanelli Stadium with Zander Sechrist working against Frontier League veteran Tyler Thornton.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 28, 2026

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