Titans Split Doubleheader with Miners

Published on July 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans outfielder Myles Smith

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans outfielder Myles Smith(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Playing their second doubleheader in less than a week, the Ottawa Titans (37-29) took the split on the night against the Sussex County Miners (31-35), dropping game one 6-2 and taking game two by a 1-0 final.

Game One - Sussex County 6, Ottawa 2

In what was a well-played game through six changed fast as the Miners put up three runs in the seventh to take the game 6-2. The Miners outhit the Titans 15-4.

Kellen Brothers (win, 4-5) looked stellar through six frames as he allowed just two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out ten batters. Over 13 innings against the Titans through two starts this year, the right-hander has punched out 22.

The Miners got on the board first, putting up three runs in the fourth. Mahki Backstrom crushed a two-run shot the opposite way to left, and Haiden Walters lifted a sacrifice fly to put them ahead 3-0.

Michael Fuhrman stayed hot, launching a two-run shot in the fifth and keeping the game close, making it a one-run game at 3-2. Fuhrman now has a long ball in each of the last three series.

Ky Hampton (loss, 2-2) got knocked around in the first six innings, allowing ten hits. Despite this, only three runs had come in until he gave up four hits to kick off the seventh. Three more runs would be charged to Hampton as he allowed six runs on 14 hits, walking two, and striking out two.

Jamdrick Cornelia allowed an inherited runner to score, striking out three to wrap up the seventh inning.

Mitsuki Fukuda went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk, and Michael Fuhrman drove in the only runs of the opening game with a two-run bomb in the fifth.

Game Two - Ottawa 1, Sussex County 0

The Titans' pitching staff looked flawless as they shut out the Miners, allowing just one hit in their second clean sheet of the year.

Yohanse Morel (ND, 3-1) looked sharp, going three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, walking two, hitting one, and striking out four.

Myles Smith's solo shot in the second proved to be the only run needed to earn the split on his sixth homer of the year to make it 1-0.

Michael Vilchez (win, 2-1) took the win, going two hitless frames while striking out three, and Liu Fuenmayor held down the fort in the sixth.

Brett Garcia (save, 11) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to lock things down. A pair of errors and a hit batter looked like it was sending the game to the bottom of the seventh, as Garcia was able to pick up two strikeouts and a game-ending groundout with the bases loaded to end the contest.

Taylor Wright went 1-for-2 with a free pass, and Myles Smith went 1-for-3 with a go-ahead solo blast in the second to give the Titans the win.

The Ottawa Titans continue a seven-game homestand with the third of a four-game series against the Sussex County Miners on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. After four games to end the season series with Sussex County, the Brockton Rox are in town over the weekend. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from July 28, 2026

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