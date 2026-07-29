Bolts Hit Early and Often for Win at Gateway

Published on July 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SAUGET, IL - The ThunderBolts scored the final eight runs of the game to beat the Gateway Grizzlies 8-2 at Arsenal BG Ballpark Tuesday night.

Gateway (31-35) scored the first run on a Dale Thomas solo home run in the top of the second, but the ThunderBolts (31-35) immediately responded and never let up.

In the top of the third, they put two runners on base with singles and Michael Sandle hit a two-out three-run homer to give the Bolts a 3-1 lead. Carlos Peña, playing his first game since July 5, followed with a solo shot to make it back-to-back home runs.

Gateway's best scoring chance the rest of the game came in the fourth, when they loaded the bases with no outs, but Tyler Wehrle retired the next three batters in order, retaining the lead.

In the fifth, the Bolts loaded the bases on two singles and a walk and Josue Urdaneta was hit by a pitch, forcing in a run. A fielder's choice brought in another, making it 6-1.

The Bolts kept their foot on the gas pedal, getting single runs in the seventh and ninth. They finished with 17 hits, including four for Sandle and three each for Justin Fogel, Peña and Tony Livermore.

Wehrle (3-2) pitched six innings, allowing one run with six strikeouts for the win. Three ThunderBolt relievers combined to face the minimum over the final three innings, including Noah Manning, who returned from a two-month stay on the injured list with a perfect ninth.

Albert Rivas (0-1) allowed four runs in three innings for Gateway and took the loss.

Connor Blence (0-2, 6.52) will be on the mound Wednesday night as the series continues with game two. Gateway counters with Blake Peyton (2-2, 4.22). First pitch from Arsenal BG Ballpark is set for 6:30 and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 28, 2026

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