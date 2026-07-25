Thunderbolts Drop Third Straight One-Run Game

Published on July 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Thunderbolts fell behind the Florence Y'alls 4-0 in the first four innings Friday night. They fought back before falling by a 4-3 final in the series opener at Ozinga Field.

Former Thunderbolts Garrett Broussard started the scoring for Florence (34-29) with a solo home run in the top of the second inning, giving the Y'alls a lead they would not relinquish. Broussard struck again one inning later, this time hitting a two-run shot to make it 3-0.

Florence capped their lead at four runs, getting a hit, a walk and an RBI groundout in the fourth.

The Thunderbolts (29-34) started their comeback in the bottom of the fifth inning. James Dunlap led off with a single and Josue Urdaneta reached on an error. Liam McArthur, who had already extended his hit streak to 21 games, picked up his third hit of the game, an RBI single to make it 4-1. Michael Sandle followed with an RBI groundout, pulling the Bolts to within two.

Carsen Plumadore threw 3.1 scoreless innings out of the Thunderbolts' bullpen and Zach Cameron and Blaise Wilcenski both followed with a single scoreless frame to keep the game close and give the Bolts a chance heading into the ninth.

Dunlap again hit a leadoff single and McArthur drew a one-out walk, putting the tying runner on base. Sandle made it 4-3 with an RBI single, but Florence's Will Carsten recorded the final two outs to earn his first save.

Evan Webster (9-5) allowed two runs over 5.1 innings for the win and Dante Maietta (1-2) took the loss after giving up four runs in 3.2 innings.

Game Two of the series is scheduled for Saturday night, Fight Cancer Superhero Night at Ozinga Field, presented by Duly Health and Care, and featuring a postgame fireworks show. AJ Campbell (5-4, 5.12) makes the start for the Bolts against Florence's Nathan Lawson (3-1, 6.31). First pitch is set for 6:05 and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 24, 2026

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