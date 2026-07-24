Boomers Survive to Sweep Windy City

Published on July 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers watched a rout turn into a nail-biter, but were able to survive a late surge and post a 9-8 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts to sweep the four-game series and run their win streak to five.

Schaumburg did not trail in the entire series as the Boomers jumped ahead 2-0 in the first. Anthony Calarco and Kellum Clark logged RBI singles to open the scoring. Calarco drove home the 200th run of his career with the Boomers. Windy City quickly tied the game in the bottom of the first. The Boomers were able to break the game open with five runs in the second. Cole Turney singled home a run and Kyle Fitzgerald coaxed a bases loaded walk before another run scored on a double play. Clark stepped up with two outs and connected on a two-run homer to make the score 7-2. Will Prater plated a run in the fourth with a bunt single and Turney singled home a run in the fifth as the lead reached 9-2. Windy City scored a run in the seventh before plating five in the eighth to draw within a run. The ThunderBolts hit into a double play with the tying run at third and go-ahead run at second to end the threat. Aaron Glickstein worked a 1-2-3 ninth to allow the Boomers to escape.

The offense finished with 14 hits and also drew nine walks. Clark racked up four hits, spraying the ball to all fields, and also knocked in three. Christian Fedko posted three hits from the ninth slot in the order. Eight members of the lineup reached base in the win. Cole Zaffiro started and worked four innings. Kyle Moore spun 3.1 in relief. Tom Vincent induced the double play in the eighth, the third turned in the game, to notch his first win as a pro. Glickstein tallied his third save.

The Boomers (32-31) return home on Friday night for Star Wars Night on an evening which will feature postgame fireworks and a drone show. Drone shows are presented by SkillUp. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 24, 2026

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