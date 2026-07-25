Three Homers Lift Titans to Fifth Consecutive Win

Published on July 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Hunter Stokely at bat

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' Hunter Stokely at bat(Ottawa Titans)

Trois-Rivières, QC - Down by two early, the Ottawa Titans (35-27) used three homers to defeat the Trois-Rivières Aigles (21-43) by a 7-2 final on Friday night - extending the winning streak to five in a row.

Making his team-leading 14th start of the season, Kaleb Hill (win, 4-4) allowed four consecutive one-out hits in the bottom of the second as the Aigles jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. With a runner at second, Justin Farmer singled to centre. Taeg Gollert was held at third on the hard-hit knock, as Titans centre fielder Jake Steels came up throwing to the plate - but the airmailed throw ended up at the backstop, leading to the opening run of the game. Next, Isaac Webb floated an RBI double down the right field line to make it a two-run game.

It took until the fourth, but the Titans used their first set of back-to-back homers of the season to tie the game. Myles Smith and Steels each sent solo homers to centre off rookie right-hander Fawster Voytko (loss, 3-3) to pull level.

With one on in the sixth, Hunter Stokely ripped a go-ahead two-run homer to make it 4-2 on his third homer of the season.

Facing traffic all night long, Hill gave the Titans six quality innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits, walking one, hitting one, and striking out three. Winning his first game since June 16, Hill earned his team-leading seventh quality start of the year.

For good measure in the seventh, Landon Leach plunked three, walked one, as the Titans added three runs of insurance to take a 7-2 advantage. Stokely and Michael Fuhrman each drew bases-loaded walks, seeing nine men come to the plate.

Ted Stuka tossed a season-high two innings, striking out five. Heitor Tokar hurled a scoreless ninth to let the lead stand up.

Hunter Stokely went 3-for-4 with a homer, double, a walk, driving in three. Jake Steels went 3-for-4 as well with a homer, hit-by-pitch, driving in two.

So far on the road trip, the Titans have blasted 11 homers - outscoring their opponents 40-10.

The Ottawa Titans continue a six-game road trip with the second of a three-game series against the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. at Stade de Trois-Rivières in Trois-Rivières, Québec. After the trip, the Titans return home to end July with a seven-game homestand starting on Tuesday night, welcoming the Sussex County Miners with a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

-#FullSwing-

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