Titans and ValleyCats Rained Out, Doubleheader Tomorrow

Published on July 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Troy, NY - Tuesday's game between the Ottawa Titans and Tri-City ValleyCats has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions and inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday, July 22, with a start time of 11:00 a.m. at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

The Ottawa Titans continue a six-game road trip, wrapping up a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. Over the weekend, the Titans play a three-game set at Trois-Rivières. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







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