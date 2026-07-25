Boomers Rally to Sixth Straight

Published on July 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers erased an early 2-0 deficit in the opener of a weekend series with the Joliet Slammers to record an 11-6 victory at Wintrust Field before a sellout crowd and claim a sixth consecutive victory.

Joliet opened the scoring with a pair of tallies in the third inning. Banks Tolley smacked a two-run homer to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth. Schaumburg took the lead in the bottom of the fifth by scoring four times, all with two outs. Anthony Calarco posted a two-run double and Tolley added a two-run double later in the frame to make the score 6-2. The visitors drew within 6-4 by scoring twice in the sixth but the Boomers put the game away behind five runs in the bottom of the inning. Cole Turney drove home a run with a single and Kyle Fitzgerald singled home two before Anthony Calarco blasted his 12th homer of the year to make the lead 11-4. The homer was the 43rd of Calarco's career with the Boomers, tying him for the franchise's all-time lead.

Buddie Pindel threw six innings to gather his seventh win of the year. Pindel walked two and struck out five. Jack Snyder logged a pair of innings and Caleb Riedel closed out the win after Joliet scored twice in the eighth. The Boomers banged out 14 hits. Tolley finished with four while Turney added three. Calarco and Tolley both knocked in four runs.

The Boomers (33-31) continue the weekend series on Saturday night at 6:30pm with the middle game against Joliet. The night will feature Christmas in July with an ornament giveaway for the first 1,500 fans. The ornaments are presented by AARP Illinois. The team will also be in Christmas themed jerseys and there will be fireworks following the game. RHP Derek Salata (4-4, 4.40) is slated to make the start. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 24, 2026

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