Thompson and Boomers Shut Down Windy City

Published on July 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers recorded a second straight road shutout at Windy City, vaulting over the ThunderBolts and into first place in the West Division with a 5-0 win on Tuesday night.

Ross Thompson twirled seven shutout innings for the Boomers and allowed just two runners to reach scoring position. Kellum Clark gave Thompson all the support he would need with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth, his fifth of the year. Schaumburg has connected on eight homers in the five games since the All-Star break and own a 4-1 mark in those contests. Alex Calarco added a sacrifice fly in the third. Two more runs came across in the sixth as Clark scored on an error and Cole Smith tallied an RBI single.

Thompson allowed just four hits in earning his seventh win of the season. The righty issued one walk while striking out four. Jack Snyder worked the eighth and All-Star Caleb Riedel finished the game by logging a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts. Clark finished with three hits as the Boomers notched eight in the victory. Smith added a pair while Banks Tolley scored a pair of runs.

The Boomers (30-31), who have won three straight, have a quick turnaround with a 10:35am contest at Windy City on Wednesday. LHP Cole Cook (4-6, 4.96) is scheduled to start for the Boomers in the morning affair against RHP Connor Blence (0-1, 10.38). The team returns home on Friday night for Star Wars Night on an evening which will feature postgame fireworks and a drone show. Drone shows are presented by SkillUp. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 21, 2026

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