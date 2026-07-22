Zeisler Captures Hit Record, Florence Falls Late

Published on July 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (31-29) fell to the Gateway Grizzlies 8-7 on Tuesday night, collapsing after a 7-2 lead early.

John Girard took the hill for Florence and was greeted with a two-run first-inning homer in his first start in front of the Florence Faithful. Girard settled in for the next four innings, including a streak of three consecutive 1-2-3 innings.

Florence responded immediately against Gateway's All-Star RHP Gage Vailes, who was chased after three innings of work. Brendan Bobo was the first to attack him with a two-run blast to deep right field, his 12th of the season, to tie the game at 2-2. Jackson Tucker followed that up with an RBI single to score Garrett Broussard and give the Y'alls a 3-2 lead.

In the second, the captain, Hank Zeisler, launched a two-run opposite field home run to make it 5-2 Y'alls, and also tied him for Florence's All-Time Franchise Hit record at 322. The Y'alls would push across two unearned runs in the third to end the night for Vailes and make it 6-2. Dillon Baker roped an RBI single for the first run and Zach Beadle brought home backer with an RBI double for the second.

With a 7-2 lead and Girard rolling through innings two through five, Florence tried to extend him in the sixth. Girard allowed another two-run shot and ended his night with a walk. Girard finished with five innings pitched, surrendering five runs on seven hits with three walks.

Chase Hopewell entered and walked the first two guys he faced to load the bases with nobody out. Hopewell forced a flyout to right before giving way to Jett Lodes, who picked up a sacrifice fly and a flyout to centerfield to end the inning with a 7-5 lead.

With two away and a runner on first, Zeisler captured hit 323, a single through the infield, to break the Florence Franchise Hit record that stood for 17 years. The captain is in his fourth season with the Y'alls and has become a staple in the Florence lineup, earning three consecutive All-Star game bids.

The offense went cold and opened the door for Gateway, who tied the game in the eighth against Jake Lynch. Tied 8-8 in the ninth, Florence turned to Aidan McEvoy, whose first pitch was sent deep into the night to give Gateway the 8-7 lead that they wouldn't surrender. The Y'alls offense struck out for eight of their last nine outs.

Florence and Gateway will do it again early Wednesday morning for Circus Day at Thomas More Stadium. LHP CJ Blowers gets the ball against Gateway's RHP Ben Gregory. First pitch is set for 10:35 AM ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 21, 2026

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