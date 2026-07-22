Miners Home Return Rained Out, Doubleheader Tomorrow

Published on July 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Skylands Stadium couldn't avoid the rain ahead of the Sussex County Miners' (28-30) series opener with the Quebec Capitales (40-19) on Tuesday. Hours before its scheduled start time, the first matchup in the three-game set was postponed.

The game is set to be made up at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with the second contest scheduled immediately afterwards at 7:05 p.m. Rob Hensey makes his 13th start and aims for his seventh straight win in the afternoon, and Kellen Brothers looks to win just his second home start in the evening contest.

Watch all Miners games live on HomeTeam Network and listen to the live Miners Radio Network broadcast on Mixlr.







Frontier League Stories from July 21, 2026

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