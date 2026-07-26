Miners Put in Carbonite by Darth Agresti and the Imperial Boulders

Published on July 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Miners (29-34) and The New York Boulders (37-29) played a game in a galaxy not too far, far away, as it was Star Wars night at Skylands Stadium.

Fans packed the stadium with plenty of lightsabers waving around. However, the Miners found themselves in carbonite after New

York scored three runs in the top of the first.

Despite the rocky start in the top of the first, Keenan O'Brien secured his first RBI in over a month when Mahki Backstrom scored, making the deficit two runs in the bottom of the second.

Trouble continued for the Miners in the top of the fourth, however, as the Boulders scored two runs scored from a Jason Agresti single on a ground ball to center field to give them six runs in total. This follows Aaron Simmons scoring in the third inning after an error by the shortstop Haiden Walters.

Sesar left the game at the top of the fourth after a walk delivered to Kyle Hess to bring in another run for the Boulders. He pitched three and a third innings, throwing 53 strikes and 45 balls. He struck five batters out; however, he also allowed six hits and five walks. Jacob Widener took over for Sesar after the mound visit.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Hunter D'Amato put some ducks in the pond, as he singled to put Haiden Walters in scoring position. Despite Maciel's best efforts, Simmons of the Boulders was there to snag what could have sliced the lead down for the Miners.

Things looked up for the Miners in the bottom of the sixth inning, however, as Keenan Taylor hit a giant homerun to add a second run for the Miners.

Despite the attempt from the Miners to come back, the Boulders respond with two more of their own. Julian Boyd blasted a two-run homerun to make it a 9-2 ball game in the top of the seventh inning.

Backstrom singled to bring the Miners within six, as Edwin Mateo scored the third run for Sussex County in the bottom of the seventh. Unfortunately, with runners on third and first, no further runs were scored to give the Miners the runs they needed.

Unfortunately, the Miners could not find a way to bring in more runs, despite recording 11 hits in comparison to New York's seven. The Boulders won the game 9-3.

Click here for box score: https://pro.iscorecentral.com/FL/games/3e0c118c-d667-4bd5-873d-9f34ecd28f51

The Miners will play the Boulders once again tomorrow at 1:35 PM EST. Be sure to tune in on the Frontier League Network, powered by HTN.







Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2026

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