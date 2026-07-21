Ottawa Titans Roster Update - July 21, 2026

Published on July 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced the following signings today:

LHP Jamdrick Cornelia

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 170 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2005-11-17

HOMETOWN: Willemstad, Curaçao | SCHOOL: -

2025: Mets Orange (DSL, Rookie, NYM): 3-0, 2.76 ERA, 18 G, 1 GS, 32.2 IP, 15 R/10 ER, 16 BB/31 K

OF Caleb Burr

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 205 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-01-20

HOMETOWN: Mount Holly, NC | SCHOOL: Belmont Abbey College

2026: Belmont Abbey (NCAA DII): 49 G, .426 AVG, 12 2B, 2 3B, 20 HR, 69 RBI, 28 BB/41 K, .518 OBP, 1.360 OPS

The Club has also announced further transactions:

Placed RHP Ky Hampton on the 7-Day IL

Traded RHP Dwayne Matos to Chatham-Kent (Canadian Baseball League) in exchange for future considerations

Released LHP Bryan Peña and OF Chris Davis

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







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