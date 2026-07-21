ValleyCats July 21 Game Postponed, Doubleheader July 22

Published on July 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The July 21 game between Tri-City and Ottawa is postponed and will be made up as a doubleheader tomorrow, July 22. The first game is still 11 a.m., as scheduled. Then a 30-minute intermission and then Game Two. Both games will be 7 innings. A single ticket is good for both games tomorrow.

STRIDE Adaptive Sports Night is rescheduled for August 8.

Tickets for tonight's game become rain-check vouchers that can be exchanged through the Box Office for any ValleyCats home game this season (pending availability). Contact the ValleyCats at 518-629-2287 with any questions.







Frontier League Stories from July 21, 2026

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