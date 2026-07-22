Otters Fall in Close Series Opener in Pearl

Published on July 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (35-24) came within feet of tying the game late, but found themselves just shy in game one of six against the Mississippi Mud Monsters (25-35) on Tuesday night, 3-2.

Starters Garret Simpson and Brian Williams were both phenomenal in this one.

No runs came across through the first four innings, with Simpson escaping traffic and striking out the side in the third inning while Williams held a low pitch count through his first four.

The Otters struck first in the top of the fifth with a T.J. Salvaggio sacrifice fly that scored Dennis Pierce from third. Mississippi immediately responded in the bottom half.

Mississippi took the lead in the seventh after Kyle Booker singled in Shelly. This time, it was the Otters who responded immediately, as Logan Brown tied the game with an opposite-field hit to bring in Jon Ponder.

A double from Tevis Payne II would give the Mud Monsters the lead back in the bottom of the eighth.

With a runner on second and two outs in the ninth for Evansville, Trey Bridges recorded his first professional hit, but the throw home was in time to get Sam Linscott out to end the game.

Evansville falls to 35-24 on the season, dropping game one of the six-game series in Pearl. The series continues early tomorrow as the Otters play game two against the Mississippi Mud Monsters at 11:00 a.m. CT at Trustmark Park.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 21, 2026

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