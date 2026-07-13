Otters Drop Doubleheader, Enter All-Star Break at 33-22

Published on July 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (33-22) were shut down offensively as they lost both games of the doubleheader against Sussex County Miners (28-25) on Sunday, falling 5-0 in game one and 9-0 in game two.

Game one saw a solid pitching duel between Ryan Wiltse and Kellen Brothers.

No runs were scored through the first five innings before Sussex County broke through to take a 2-0 lead in the sixth.

The Miners extended their lead in the seventh inning with a string of hits to make it 5-0. The Sussex County bullpen locked things down to take the doubleheader opener.

Game two saw Sussex County find runs early. After two, it was 5-0 Miners.

Runs were scattered throughout the next five offensive frames for the Miners, eventually bringing nine runs across over the course of game two.

Jon Ponder and Sam Linscott both had multi-hit doubleheaders, with two hits each.

The Otters drop to 33-22, heading to the All-Star break in second in the Midwest Central Division.

Six Otters will feature in the 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game on Wednesday at 6:03 p.m. CT in Florence, KY.

After the All-Star break, the Otters will stay at home and start the official second half with a three-game series beginning on Friday against the Windy City ThunderBolts at 6:35 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2026

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