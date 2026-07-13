Smith Settles into Quality Outing as Mud Monsters Take Series against ThunderBolts

Published on July 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters prepare to hit the field

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters prepare to hit the field(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (25-32) took the final series before the 2026 All-Star Break with a 4-2 victory in the finale against the Windy City ThunderBolts (28-27).

Jackson Smith pitched out of the bullpen earlier this road trip, tossing three innings while allowing one run in Tuesday's opening game against the Joliet Slammers.

Sunday afternoon, he returned to the hill as a starter against the ThunderBolts looking to help pitch Mississippi to a series victory.

The right-hander out of Raymond, Mississippi worked with a lead to begin things as the Mud Monsters scored first for the third straight game.

Brayland Skinner started things for the offense with a single and stole second, but Windy City catcher Victor Cerny's throw on a stolen-base attempt sailed offline, allowing Skinner to take third.

One batter later with one out, making his 2026 debut, Karell Paz picked up his first RBI of the year in his first at-bat to open the scoring and give the Mud Monsters a 1-0 lead.

In Smith's first frame on the hill, location problems resulted in three walks, including back-to-back free passes to Michael Sandle and Liam McArthur to begin his outing.

Jared Beebe followed with an RBI double to tie the game at 1-1 before a walk to Justin Fogel loaded the bases.

Smith picked up the first two outs of the inning on a ground-ball double play hit by Victor Cerny, but McArthur was able to cross and put the ThunderBolts up 2-1.

The Mud Monsters threatened with two outs in the top of the third after Skinner picked up his second hit of the day, stole his second base of the afternoon, and AJ Fritz walked to put two men on. Paz lifted a deep fly ball into right field, but Sandle was able to glove it and end the inning.

Held scoreless since the first inning, by Windy City starter Dante Maietta, Mississippi's luck took a turn in the top of the seventh when the ThunderBolts went to their bullpen with southpaw Justin Lovell.

Kyle Booker picked up a base hit and stole second to begin things before Tevis Payne II was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second.

Both men moved into scoring position on a successful double steal before Joshua Shelly picked up his first hit of the series with a clutch RBI single to score Booker and tie the game at 2-2.

The lumber kept pushing as Nathan Rose followed with a run-scoring base hit of his own to give Mississippi its first lead of the day at 3-2.

Still with no outs in the inning and runners on the corners, Skinner grounded a ball to shortstop James Dunlap that Windy City tried to turn into a double play, but Skinner reached first safely and allowed Shelly to cross for an insurance run, making it a 4-2 Mud Monsters lead.

Smith settled into the ballgame following Windy City's two-run first inning, turning it into his third quality start while going the deepest into a game this season. The right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits while issuing five walks and striking out one.

Brayden Sanders, pitching in his second straight game, entered for the bottom of the eighth and tossed a scoreless inning to carry the 4-2 Mississippi advantage into the ninth.

Connor Langrell emerged from the Mud Monsters bullpen and locked down the save, the win, and the series victory over the first-place ThunderBolts, sending Mississippi into the All-Star Break.

Thomas More Stadium, home of the Florence Y'alls in Florence, Kentucky, is the site of this year's All-Star festivities, with the game set to be played on July 15. Dubbed the "Y'all-Star Game," fans can watch outfielder Brayland Skinner and closer Chris Barraza take the field live on Home Team Network.

Following the Frontier League All-Star Break, the Mud Monsters return to action on Friday, July 17, opening a three-game road series against the Florence Y'alls. First pitch is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. ET (6:03 p.m. CT). At the time of writing, no starting pitchers have been announced.

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Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2026

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