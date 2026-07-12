Mud Monsters Activate Outfielder Karell Paz

Published on July 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the activation of outfielder Karell Paz from the Inactive List.

A major contributor to the inaugural iteration of the Mud Monsters in 2025, Paz joins Victor Diaz and Sergio Sanchez as returners who have recently been activated to begin their 2026 campaigns for Mississippi.

The Ciego de Ávila, Cuba native finished second on the team to Travis Holt in RBIs last season with 56 in 86 games.

Bringing both speed and power back to Mississippi, in addition to his 2025 RBI total, Paz finished the year batting .253, tying Diaz for the second-most home runs on the team with seven while swiping 22 stolen bases, good for third on the Mud Monsters.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound outfielder left Cuba in 2017 to pursue a career in baseball, moving to five different countries before finally making it to the United States in 2022 and signing with the New York Mets.

While in the Mets organization, Paz advanced through three different levels between 2022 and 2024, reaching as high as the High-A level with the Brooklyn Cyclones in 2024.

Across three seasons with the Port St. Lucie Mets, Florida Complex League Mets, Dominican Summer League Mets and Brooklyn Cyclones, Paz appeared in 142 games, batting .258 while hitting 11 home runs and driving in 66 runs.

This afternoon's three-game series finale against the Windy City ThunderBolts is the final game before the 2026 Frontier League All-Star break begins. Running from July 13-16, Paz returns at an opportune time for manager Jay Pecci as Mississippi continues its 2026 season.







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