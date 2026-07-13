ValleyCats Take Slugfest in First Half Finale

Published on July 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







The Tri-City ValleyCats jumped out early and picked up win, 12-10, slugfest over the Ottawa Titans in the final game of the first half of 2026 season on Sunday, July 12.

Kai Moody hit a three-run homer in the first and was 4-for-5 on the day with a second homer and five total RBI for Tri-City (23-33). Overall, the 'Cats knocked out 17 hits to the Titans'12.

Ranko Stevanovic (2-for-5, 2 RBI, R) pushed the ValleyCats Frontier League-lead in triples to 18 with an RBI three-bagger in the top of the seventh. Aaron Whitley had an RBI double and RJ Stinson followed up with a two-run single as the 'Cats batted around in the seventh.

Whitley (2-for-5, 3R, SB) and Dylan Broderick (2-for-4, 2R, 2 RBI, BB) both doubled in the ninth for an extra run.

Luke Delongchamp and Wyatt Cameron came on for the three-innings of late, scoreless relief. Cameron had four straight strikeouts at one point in two innings for the save.

A total of eight pitchers came on for Ottawa (29-27).

The ValleyCats are off for the All-Star Break until Friday when they travel to Quebec on Friday for a three-game series.

The ValleyCats highly encourage fans to utilize TCValleCats.com for tickets to future home games. Tri-City returns to action at The Joe with a six-game homestand that starts on July 21 and includes:

Tuesday, July 21 - STRIDE Adaptive Sports Night

Wednesday, July 22 - 11 a.m. start

Thursday, July 23 - Community Heroes (First Responders) Night Presented by National Grid; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota

Friday, July 24 - Kids in FREE presented by Next Step Federal Credit Union; Hispanic Heritage Night; Los Puentes de Tri-City; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota

Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July; Girl Scouts Night; Bark in the Park Presented by Benson's Pet Center

Sunday, July 26 - 5 p.m. start - SouthPaw's Birthday Party; Jewish Heritage Night; Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark BSNENY







Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2026

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