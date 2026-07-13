Bird Dawgs Fall 6-5 in Series Finale, Head into All-Star Break at 26-31

Published on July 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs rallied in the final inning but could not complete the comeback, leaving the tying run stranded on third in a 6-5 loss to the New York Boulders at Historic Grainger Stadium Sunday night, splitting the six-game series and heading into the All-Star break at 26-31.

New York grabbed a 1-0 lead on a Jason Agresti RBI single in the first before LaPread tied it with an RBI double in the bottom half.

The Boulders went back in front with a John Schroeder RBI double in the third and two more runs in the fourth to push the lead to 4-1 before Trey Law cut it to 4-2 with an infield single in the bottom of the fourth.

Fritz Guenther doubled in a run in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-2 before Law added another RBI on a fielder's choice in the eighth to make it 5-3.

Aaron Simmons singled in a run in the ninth to push the lead to 6-3, but the Bird Dawgs made it interesting as Kalae Harrison drove in a run on a fielder's choice and Yeniel Laboy singled in another to cut it to 6-5 before the tying run was stranded on third to end the game.

Jace Miner (0-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on 10 hits over four innings with two strikeouts and four walks.

Alex Barker (3-2) earned the win for New York, allowing one earned run over five innings with one strikeout and one walk. Isaac Rohde collected the first save of his professional career, retiring the final two batters.

The Bird Dawgs (26-31) head into the All-Star break before opening a nine-game road trip against all three Canadian franchises, beginning with the Ottawa Titans on Friday, July 17, at 7 p.m. ET.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.







Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2026

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