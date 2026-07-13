Brothers Strikes out 10+ for Second Start in a Row, Miners Back to .500

Published on July 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Evansville, Indiana: The Sussex County Miners take game 1 of the Thursday double header with a 5-0 final score against the Evansville Otters, improving their record to 27-27.

Kellen Brothers got the start for the Miners and continued the Miners' streak of successful starting pitching performances. Through five innings he kept the Otters scoreless, keeping the score knotted at 0-0 for long periods of the ballgame.

It was a quiet game one for the Miners batting but as in recent weeks, they struck gold when they needed it the most. It started in the top of the sixth where Keenan Taylor pulled through with a left field RBI single with runners in the corners to get the Miners on the board. A sac fly by Edwin Mateo later in the inning would double the Miners advantage.

In the seventh inning the Miners would burst the game open, with RBIs by Hunter D'Amato, Gabriel Maciel and once again Keenan Taylor gave the Miners a 5-0 lead and a lead that seemed insurmountable for the Otters.

And indeed, Parker Primeaux would come in and do what he does best to preserve the game one shutout and get the Miners back to .500 on the season. It was another dominant game for the Miners pitchers, with Kellen Brothers and the bullpen limiting the Otters to little to nothing.

The Miners look to take the final game before the Frontier League all-star break. A win will keep them second in the Atlantic East division and give some solid momentum heading into the break. First pitch scheduled for 6:50pm.

Fans can watch live on the Frontier League Network via HTN or listen on Mixlr. Streaming links are available at scminers.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2026

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