Hensey Regains Strikeout Lead, Miners Complete Sweep to Go Above .500

Published on July 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The first half of the 2026 season has officially wrapped up in the Frontier League. The Sussex County Miners had a stretch full of ups and downs, why not end the rocky road on a high note?

That was exactly what Sussex County did this afternoon in Evansville. After a 5-0 win over The Otters in the first game of the doubleheader, The Miners sealed the door shut with a 9-0 victory in game two.

In the second seven inning showdown, Rob Hensey took the mound for Sussex County. The ace pitched five innings, allowing only four hits, a walk, and struck out eight batters. The southpaw did not allow a single run, which set up Jorge Garcia to pitch the remaining two frames. Garcia had one strikeout, and did not allow a single baserunner in his outing.

Small ball was the theme of the Miners offensive attack. There were only two hits for extra bases, both of them being home runs.

Sandro Gaston had the first bomb of the contest in the third inning, a two run blast to provide insurance for Sussex County. Later in the game, Hunter D'Amato had a solo shot, his second hit of the game, and his third time on base.

The leadoff hitter was the designated hitter, and took advantage of every opportunity he had at the plate. It was a rare game where D'Amato was not in the infield, but that propelled his game at the dish. He was one of five Miners with multiple hits, joining Haiden Walters, Keenan Taylor, Edwin Mateo, and Gaston.

The Sussex County Miners are 28-27 heading into the all star break, good enough for second place in the Atlantic East division. This weekend's sweep helped the Miners pass the Jackals for second in the divisional standings.

With the week off around the corner, the push for the playoffs only gets stronger. Sussex County travels to Brockton to face the Rox the weekend after the midsummer classic. Both teams have records around the .500 mark, and are fighting at any chance for a wild card seed. The opening game is this Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7 PM. Watch the Miners from home on HomeTeam Network, or listen in for free through the radio on the Miners Broadcast Network, powered by Mixlr.







Frontier League Stories from July 13, 2026

Hensey Regains Strikeout Lead, Miners Complete Sweep to Go Above .500 - Sussex County Miners

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