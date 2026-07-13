Titans Drop Back-And-Forth Affair to End First Half

Published on July 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder Hunter Stokely

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder Hunter Stokely(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (29-26) had their four-game win streak come to an end in a 12-10 loss to the Tri-City ValleyCats (23-33) on Sunday afternoon, in an offensive finale.

Evan Grills (ND, 1-0) got the start and struggled, going just two innings. He allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk, striking out five. Kai Moody took him deep in the first and second, driving in five runs.

Despite allowing six runs through two innings, the Titans' offence kept things close. Jackie Urbaez launched a solo shot in the first, and Hunter Stokely made it 6-2 with an RBI single in the second.

AJ Wright cut the ValleyCats' lead to two in the third with a two-run shot to centre with his team-leading ninth home run of the season.

The Titans kept the rally going in the fourth. Stokely hit the first home run of his professional career, and AJ Wright tied the game at six with an RBI single.

Stokely put the Titans ahead in the fifth, sending a ground ball up the middle to score Thomas Ferroggiaro. With the bases loaded, Urbaez brought in two more with a double to extend the lead to 9-6.

AJ Wright capped the scoring for the Titans in the fifth on a sacrifice fly, making it 10-6.

After Kevin Miranda allowed an unearned run in the sixth, Yohanse Morel (loss, 2-1) struggled in the seventh, recording just one out. He allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits before being pulled.

Noah Estrella (win, 3-0) picked up the win, throwing two and two-thirds innings. He allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits and a walk.

The ValleyCats added insurance in the ninth on an RBI double from Dylan Broderick off Brett Garcia, extending their lead to 12-10.

Despite the loss, the Titans' bullpen looked sharp. Heitor Tokar threw two scoreless innings, allowing one hit. Jack Kalisky, Liu Fuenmayor, and Michael Vilchez also kept the ValleyCats off the board in their appearances.

Hunter Stokely picked up the first home run of his professional career and finished 3-for-4 with three RBI. AJ Wright went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBI, while Jackie Urbaez went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, a walk, driving in three.

The Ottawa Titans will now enter the All-Star break and return to action with the first of a three-game series against the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.