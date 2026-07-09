Titans and Jackals Rained Out, Doubleheader September 5 in Paterson

Published on July 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - Thursday's game between the Ottawa Titans and New Jersey Jackals has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions and inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, September 5, with a start time TBD at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Ticket holders for today's game can exchange their tickets for any future 2026 Ottawa Titans regular-season home game, subject to availability. Any fans wishing to exchange their seats from today's game must do so at the Ottawa Stadium front office between business hours, Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., by emailing the box office, or by calling (343) 633-2273. Please note that fans cannot exchange their tickets at the Box Office windows on game day.

The Ottawa Titans wrap up the first half of the season with the first of a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats starting on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







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