ValleyCats Finish Homestand with a Wild One
Published on July 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats finished the final home game of the first half of the 2026 season with an absolute wild one in a 16-7 loss to the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in front of 2,660 fans at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on July 9.
Beyond the 23 runs, the teams combined for 30 hits, 14 walks, and two hit batters. Nine total pitchers (including two position players) threw 390 pitches in the 3:48 marathon. It wasn't for a lack of defense either, with five double plays turned, 15 batters struck out, and two more spectacular defensive plays from the Tri-City outfield.
Newly minted Frontier League All-Star David Glancy committed a robbery at the fence on True Crime Night as he brought back a DJ Banks near home run to end the third inning.
Aaron Whitley stole another one from Banks with another full-extension, diving grab in the top of the fourth for the ValleyCats (22-31).
Brayden Jobert hit his ninth and tenth home runs of the season during a 3-for-4 night with 3 RBI and a stolen base. The second was a laser beam that left the bat at 104 mph and cleared the third-tier bullseye in right-center field at The Joe.
Whitley and Jan Carlos Colon were both 2-for-4 on the night, while Mike Campagna was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Francesco Barbieri had a 3-for-4 night with two home runs for the Aigles.
Trois-Rivieres (18-34) hosts division-leading Quebec starting tomorrow, while the ValleyCats head to Ottawa for a three-game series before next week's All-Star Break.
The 'Cats highly encourage fans to utilize TCValleCats.com for tickets as they return to action at The Joe for a six-game homestand that starts on July 21, which includes:
Tuesday, July 21 - STRIDE Adaptive Sports Night
Wednesday, July 22 - 11 a.m. start
Thursday, July 23 - Community Heroes (First Responders) Night Presented by National Grid; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota
Friday, July 24 - Kids in FREEl Hispanic Heritage Night; Los Puentes de Tri-City; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota
Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July; Girl Scouts Night; Bark in the Park Presented by Benson's Pet Center
Sunday, July 26 - 5 p.m. start - SouthPaw's Birthday Party; Jewish Heritage Night; Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark BSNENY
Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2026
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- Diaz, Holt Go Deep; Slammers Take Series - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Errors Doom Miners in the Sixth, Fail to Secure Sweep of Lake Erie - Sussex County Miners
- Bolts Bats Quieted in Loss - Windy City ThunderBolts
- ValleyCats Finish Homestand with a Wild One - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Cook and Boomers Blank Windy City - Schaumburg Boomers
- Otters Take Finale, Win Fourth Straight Series - Evansville Otters
- Crushers Claw Back and Beat Miners 5-4 - Lake Erie Crushers
- Backus Walks off Boulders in Suspended Game Before New York Takes Nightcap - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Wild Things Complete Second-Straight Sweep to Finish 7-2 Road Trip - Washington Wild Things
- Florence Continues Slide, Swept at Home - Florence Y'alls
- ValleyCats' OF David Glancy Named Frontier League All-Star - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Florence Adds Four More to Y'all Star Game - Florence Y'alls
- Cerda Added to 2026 All-Star Game Roster - Evansville Otters
- Titans and Jackals Rained Out, Doubleheader September 5 in Paterson - Ottawa Titans
- Hill Added to 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game - Ottawa Titans
- Slammers Get Walkoff Homer in Extras to Mash the Mud Monsters - Joliet Slammers
- Beaman Walks off Mud Monsters as Joliet Takes Wild Contest - Mississippi Mud Monsters
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Other Recent Tri-City ValleyCats Stories
- ValleyCats Finish Homestand with a Wild One
- ValleyCats' OF David Glancy Named Frontier League All-Star
- ValleyCats Honor Vets and Military, Fall to Aigles
- ValleyCats Power Past Aigles with USS Marinette Crew Visiting The Joe
- ValleyCats July 7-9 Series Features Parachute Team, Fireworks