ValleyCats Finish Homestand with a Wild One

Published on July 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats finished the final home game of the first half of the 2026 season with an absolute wild one in a 16-7 loss to the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in front of 2,660 fans at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on July 9.

Beyond the 23 runs, the teams combined for 30 hits, 14 walks, and two hit batters. Nine total pitchers (including two position players) threw 390 pitches in the 3:48 marathon. It wasn't for a lack of defense either, with five double plays turned, 15 batters struck out, and two more spectacular defensive plays from the Tri-City outfield.

Newly minted Frontier League All-Star David Glancy committed a robbery at the fence on True Crime Night as he brought back a DJ Banks near home run to end the third inning.

Aaron Whitley stole another one from Banks with another full-extension, diving grab in the top of the fourth for the ValleyCats (22-31).

Brayden Jobert hit his ninth and tenth home runs of the season during a 3-for-4 night with 3 RBI and a stolen base. The second was a laser beam that left the bat at 104 mph and cleared the third-tier bullseye in right-center field at The Joe.

Whitley and Jan Carlos Colon were both 2-for-4 on the night, while Mike Campagna was 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Francesco Barbieri had a 3-for-4 night with two home runs for the Aigles.

Trois-Rivieres (18-34) hosts division-leading Quebec starting tomorrow, while the ValleyCats head to Ottawa for a three-game series before next week's All-Star Break.

The 'Cats highly encourage fans to utilize TCValleCats.com for tickets as they return to action at The Joe for a six-game homestand that starts on July 21, which includes:

Tuesday, July 21 - STRIDE Adaptive Sports Night

Wednesday, July 22 - 11 a.m. start

Thursday, July 23 - Community Heroes (First Responders) Night Presented by National Grid; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota

Friday, July 24 - Kids in FREEl Hispanic Heritage Night; Los Puentes de Tri-City; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota

Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July; Girl Scouts Night; Bark in the Park Presented by Benson's Pet Center

Sunday, July 26 - 5 p.m. start - SouthPaw's Birthday Party; Jewish Heritage Night; Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark BSNENY







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2026

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