Crushers Claw Back and Beat Miners 5-4

Published on July 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (23-31) scratched and clawed their way to a salvaged 5-4 win against the Sussex County Miners (25-26) on Thursday night in front of a great crowd at ForeFront Field.

As they had in the previous two contests, the Miners struck first. After two hits to start the 2nd inning Dean Ferrara brought home two runs with a triple. Then Hunter D'Amato recorded the second triple of the second inning to score Ferrara. Sussex County led 3-0.

The Crushers rallied in the third inning. CF Joe Redfield, who was on second, rounded the bases like a man on a mission when C Alfredo Gonzalez poked a single through the infield to make the score 3-1.

Aggressive Miners base running in the 5th inning allowed Evan Berkey to drive in a run to extend the Sussex County lead to 4-1.

It seemed the Miners were content to play small ball the entire series, but it was the Crushers who took advantage of a bunt in the 6th inning. A series of bunts and errors proved fruitful for the Grapes, as RF Garret Pike and 2B Luis Acevedo would come in to score. The procession of Crushers continued, as SS Jarrod Watkins tied the game. He scored on an infield single by LF Sebastian Alexander, the first Lake Erie hit against the Sussex bullpen in the series.

With the game tied at four runs, Alfredo Gonzalez wore a pitch on the shoulder to start the 7th inning. The savvy MLB veteran advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Pike before swiping the bag at third. Jarrod Watkins sent the former White Sox home to give the Crushers their first lead of the series, 5-4.

The Miners threatened the Lake Erie lead in the 8th, putting a runner just 90 feet from scoring with one out. Acevedo and Watkins turned a tailor-made twin killing to get out of the jam unscathed.

RHP Brandyn Sittinger came on to get the much-needed save in the 9th and locked down the win for Lake Erie ahead of their trip to Washington this weekend.

RHP Adam Brouwer nabbed the win for Lake Erie as Miners Micah Earwood recorded the loss. Brandyn Sittinger nailed down his 8th save of the season.

The Crushers hit the road for the final series before the All-Star Break. They play Washington in a three-game series starting tomorrow at 7:05pm.







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2026

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