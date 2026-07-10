Wild Things Complete Second-Straight Sweep to Finish 7-2 Road Trip

Published on July 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - The Washington Wild Things, who hold first place in the Central Division of the Frontier League, will return home with a 7-2 road trip and six-straight wins to end it as they toppled Florence 12-5 in the series finale Thursday to complete their second sweep in a row.

Washington struck first by scoring four in the second on a groundout by Cole Fowler and an error before Kyle Edwards launched a home run, his fourth of the year, making it 4-0. Florence responded by scoring the next four over the next two trips to the plate for the home team. Back-to-back homers in the second made it 4-2 Washington before a groundout and a double plated the game's third and fourth runs for the Y'alls in the third.

In the fourth, Washington re-took the lead with a sac fly by Billy Sullivan scoring Caleb Ketchup but Florence tied it up again in the bottom half with their last against Washington starter Bailey Matela, who made his pro debut Thursday in the win. He got a no decision after fanning two with six hits allowed and five runs (three earned) in four frames.

Back-to-back homers by Anthony Brocato and Andrew Czech put the Wild Things in front by a score of 7-5 in the fifth. Michael O'Hanlon took over on the mound and got a 1-2-3 shutdown inning in the fifth. O'Hanlon ended up going the rest of the way for the win, his first as a Wild Thing and second of the year. He struck out five in five frames and didn't allow a run while scattering three hits.

Washington loaded the bases in the sixth and all three came in during the same Antonio Monroy plate appearance, which didn't end with a hit. Two wild pitches and a groundout made it 10-5. Caleb Ketchup's two-run blast off the top of the giant video board in left center made it 12-5 in the seventh and that finished as the final.

The Wild Things will send Kobe Foster to the mound tomorrow in the weekend opener at EQT Park against the Lake Erie Crushers, who sit in last in the Central. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. and tickets are still available with postgame fireworks presented by Chapman Corporation. A full list of promotions for the three-game set prior to the All-Star break is available on the team website.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2026

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