Cerda Added to 2026 All-Star Game Roster

Published on July 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce that RHP Junior Cerda has been added to the Midwest Conference roster for the 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game in Florence, KY next week.

"We are excited that Junior is getting the opportunity to participate in this year's All-Star festivities," Otters field manager Andy McCauley said. "He has worked hard all season to become one of the league's most consistent closers."

Cerda, from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, is in his sixth season of professional baseball and first with the Otters. In 16 appearances, he has recorded 22 strikeouts in 18 innings of work. He has allowed just five earned runs to score, good for a 2.50 ERA. Opposing batters are hitting for just a .182 batting average against Cerda this season.

The righty signed with the Diamondbacks out of the Dominican Republic in 2020. After not playing in 2020 due to COVID-19, he played for three seasons in the Arizona organization, reaching High-A Hillsboro in 2024. He spent last season in the American Association with the Kansas City Monarchs and the Gary SouthShore RailCats. He played a season of winter ball in Colombia as well with Tigres de Cartagena.

Cerda joins Logan Brown, Marcos Gonzalez, Jon Ponder, Amani Jones and T.J. Salvaggio, who will all represent Evansville next week at the 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game.

The All-Star Game takes place on Wednesday, July 15 at 6:03 p.m. CT at Thomas More Stadium in Florence, KY, home of the Florence Y'alls.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2026

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