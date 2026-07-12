Otters, Miners Middle Game Postponed Due to Rain

Published on July 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Due to wet field conditions and impending weather, Saturday night's series middle game against the Sussex County Miners has been postponed.

The teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. CT, with two seven-inning contests. There will be a break between games of approximately 45 miniutes. Gates will open at 2:05 p.m. CT.

All tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed at any future 2026 Otters regular season home game.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2026

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