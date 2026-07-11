Slammers' Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short against Florence

Published on July 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers mounted a late comeback attempt, but the rally came up just short as they fell 6-5 to the Florence Y'alls at Slammers Stadium.

Florence controlled the game through the first eight innings, building a 6-0 lead while holding the Slammers off the scoreboard.

Joliet finally broke through in the bottom of the ninth, taking advantage of Florence's defensive mistakes to plate five runs. Tyler Cerny delivered the Slammers their first run after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Ian Battipaglia quickly crossed the plate on a wild pitch by former Slammer Aidan McEvoy. Moments later, Jackson Valera reached on a throwing error by the third baseman, allowing Blake Berry and Cerny to score. The Slammers continued to apply pressure, bringing the tying run to the plate, but Florence recorded the final outs to hold on for the 6-5 victory.

The Slammers continue the series Saturday with a doubleheader against the Florence Y'alls. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m., with the second game beginning approximately 30 minutes after game one concludes.

By Tori Zalewski







Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2026

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