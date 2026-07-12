Thunderbolts Outpaced as Mud Monsters Even Weekend Series

Published on July 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The night after exploding for 16 runs, the Windy City Thunderbolts offense was held in check Saturday, falling 6-2 to the Mississippi Mud Monsters and setting the stage for a Sunday afternoon rubber match.

For a second straight game, Mississippi (23-32) opened the scoring. After back-to-back Mud Monsters base hits to begin the top of the first, Samil De La Rose grounded into a double play that scored Brayland Skinner from third to open an early 1-0 lead.

The Mud Monsters added two runs in the top of the fourth and one run in the top of the fifth before Windy City (28-26) got on the scoreboard in the home half of the sixth.

After Daryl Ruiz reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on a wild pitch, Robbie Ayers came through with an RBI base knock to score Ruiz and put the ThunderBolts on the scoreboard.

Leading 4-1, Mississippi added two more insurance runs in the eighth to extend its lead to 6-1.

Windy City responded in the bottom of the eighth. After Victor Cerny led off the inning with a walk, Tony Livermore knocked Cerny in with an RBI base hit in his ThunderBolts debut. With the bases loaded and two outs later in the inning, Mississippi ended the threat by getting Michael Sandle to pop out.

Mississippi starter Sergio Sanchez (1-0) was credited with the win. He allowed eight hits but just one run in 5.2 innings of work. ThunderBolts starter AJ Campbell (5-3) was tagged with the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits in six complete innings of work.

The Bolts return to action Sunday for the rubber match with the Mud Monsters to bring the first half of the season to a close. Dante Maietta (1-0, 4.38) gets the start for Windy City. Mississippi counters with Jackson Smith (2-2, 5.52). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and broadcast information is available at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.