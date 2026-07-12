Wild Things Drop Nightcap Despite Strong Brodsky Start

Published on July 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - It was a long night for Washington as they went 0-2 on the day after losing the first game in today's doubleheader 5-0 to the Lake Erie Crushers. The Wild Things fell after their bats went ice-cold in a 2-0 loss in the nightcap. Despite the loss, Jack Brodsky got the start for Washington and pitched a masterful performance. Brodsky went six innings and only allowed two hits and two runs while striking out six Crusher batters.

After an empty first inning by both teams, Lake Erie got the game started in the top of the second after right fielder Garret Pike hit a one-out single before second baseman Luis Acevedo hit an RBI double to make it 1-0 Crushers.

After another three-straight scoreless innings, the Crushers added insurance in the top of the sixth inning when left fielder Sebastian Alexander was walked before getting two triple bases from stealing second and then a wild pitch by Brodsky. A deep sacrifice fly to right field by Joe Redfield made it 2-0.

The story of the game for Washington was missed opportunities, as they left a runner on base in five of the seven innings played. Washington finished the game with just two hits.

With the loss, Washington moves to 37-19 and looks to avoid the series sweep. Meanwhile, the Crushers move to 25-31 and look to win their fourth-straight game. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. tomorrow, with gates opening an hour before.

Woody, Jessie, and Buzz are all showing up- because apparently, we toyed with the idea of subtlety and punted that. The first 500 kids 12 and under get a Woody's Cowboy Hat presented by First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County. Kids also eat free, presented by UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care. Tomorrow's theme is Toy and Game Night presented by First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2026

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